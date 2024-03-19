Nimic is an extraordinary and alienating work, acclaimed by fans of Lanthimos, fresh from the success of Poor Creatures!, and starring Matt Dillon, here in the role of a cellist who meets the gaze of a stranger on the subway, thus starting a dreamlike journey to the boundaries of the concept of man and identity. The short also marks the reunion between Yorgos Lanthimos and screenwriter Efthymis Filippou, who won Oscar nominations and the Palme d’Or at Cannes with his screenplays for The Lobster and The Sacrifice of the Sacred Deer.

The short Nimic represents a sort of dress rehearsal of the themes of Poor Creatures!, with the lightning-fast force of a short film capable of impacting the viewer like few others in history: the journey of a man within the gaze of a woman. A sensorial experience that the big screen makes even more powerful and unforgettable.

Director, screenwriter and producer of Greek origins, Yorgos Lanthimos was born in Athens in 1973. He studied film and television direction at the Stavrakos Film School and his career began with a series of videos of arts such as dance, through commercials and music videos . In 2004, he collaborated in the creative team for the opening and closing ceremonies of the Olympics. It was there that his growth in the world of cinema began.

He wins various awards and is given various nominations such as the Oscar for Poor Creatures! for best film and best director.

Nimic, lasting 12 minutes, will be available starting March 28 thanks to Trent Film.

