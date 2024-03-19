According to a report released this Monday in Managua by the Nicaraguan Ministry of Health, a total of 13,057 people have been affected by pneumonia so far this year in Nicaragua, with an average of 169.6 cases per day.

According to the report, in the last 7 days, 1,229 cases of pneumonia were recorded, which represents an increase of 2% of those affected compared to the previous week.

Health authorities reported 4,207 cases of pneumonia in the first four weeks of 2024, 5,134 cases in the next four, and 3,716 in the following three weeks, for a total of 13,057 cases in 77 days, not including this Monday, according to data from the Ministry of Health, without specifying the number of deaths.

In 2023, 363 people died from pneumonia in Nicaragua, for a rate of 0.5 per 10,000 inhabitants, according to the National Health Map.

Pneumonia is among the first 12 causes of death in the Central American country, which are – in order – acute myocardial infarction, cancer or malignant tumors, kidney failure, diabetes, hypertensive diseases, stroke, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease , cirrhosis of the liver or liver, transport accident, intracranial hemorrhage, chronic ischemic heart disease, and pneumonia.

During 2023, the most frequent cause of hospitalization was pneumonia (34,529), followed by diarrhea (18,137), kidney disease (10,407), fever suspected of dengue (10,127), and bile duct diseases (9,812), urinary tract infection (8,725), and diabetes (8,388), according to the National Health Map

