This Tuesday, Kathy Hochul, governor of New York, signed an order authorizing the state’s pharmacies to sell hormonal contraceptives without a prescription, as part of the measures she has taken to support access to reproductive rights, after the controversial laws in other states against the right to abortion or in vitro fertilization.

This order allows the dispensation of three types of hormonal contraceptives to prevent pregnancy, which are the pills, the vaginal ring and the patch, which have been approved by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), thus facilitating access to contraceptives. insurance for people with difficulties accessing a primary care provider.

Hochul explained that it is the state’s mission to provide safe and legal family planning care for all.

“At a time when reproductive rights are under attack, New York will continue to fight for the right of each individual to access the medical care they need,” said the governor, who already before June 2022, when the Court

The country’s Supreme Court repealed the right to abortion and began taking action to protect that right in its state and expand it to residents outside of New York.

As part of the budget for the current fiscal year, Hochul allocated $100.7 million to support abortion providers, who face criminal consequences in other states where that right has been restricted.

“Starting a family is a personal decision and New York will always be a place where people can access safe and effective contraceptives,” said the Democrat, who was accompanied at the event in a pharmacy by the state’s health commissioner, James McDonald. .

Pharmacists who choose to participate can dispense a contraceptive for up to 12 months, after the patient completes a questionnaire that will help pharmacists identify any risk factors and decide which contraceptive is appropriate.

With this order, New York joins other jurisdictions where contraceptives are sold without a prescription in pharmacies.

