The new Lancia Ypsilon Limited Edition Cassina is also available in the new hybrid version, equipped with a latest generation 1.2 liter PureTech mild hybrid engine, 3 cylinders and 48 V, with a power of 100 HP.

Lancia Ypsilon hybrid what changes

The new hybrid Ypsilon maintains the dimensions of the electric variant, with a length of 4.08 m, a width of 1.76 m, a height of 1.44 m and a weight of 1,282 kg. The main innovation is the latest generation hybrid engine, a 1.2 48V 3-cylinder and 100 HP (74 kW), combined with the 6-speed e-DCT automatic transmission.

The new Ypsilon Cassina is also a MHEV hybrid

This engine, mild-hybrid approved, allows the hybrid Ypsilon to reach a top speed of 190 km/h and accelerate from 0 to 100 km/h in 9.3 seconds. The possibility of switching to electrical power allows you to reduce consumption. While driving, some important electronic functions can be selected such as e-Start, w-Parking, e-Queueing and e-Creeping, which allow the driving style to be personalized based on the driver’s preferences.

Lancia Ypsilon Cassina

The new Lancia Ypsilon Limited Edition Cassina is a compact and elegant car, characterized by an exterior design that captures attention from the first glance thanks to the Lancia blue color created specifically for this version.

The front recalls the historic Lancia grille with three LED spokes, while the round rear lights are a tribute to the Lancia Stratos. On board, great attention was paid to design and comfort, with heated and massaging blue velvet seats, an exclusive multifunctional table designed by Cassina and sustainable materials such as recycled velvet from the historic “Lancia cloth”.

The cockpit of the new Ypsilon Cassina

The new Ypsilon is also equipped with the innovative SALA infotainment system and Level 2 autonomous driving technologies, such as Autonomous Emergency Braking (AEB) and Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC).

Price, how much does the new hybrid Ypsilon cost

The price of the new Lancia Ypsilon Limited Edition Cassina MHEV starts from 28,000 euros. Until March 31st it is possible to take advantage of the financial offer in collaboration with Stellantis Financial Services Italia, which provides for an advance of 6,538 euros, with a monthly installment of 200 euros for 35 months, which includes 3 years/30,000 km of warranty.

Lancia Ypsilon Cassina rear 3/4

The nominal interest rate (TAN) is 4.99%, with an annual percentage rate (APR) of 7.01%. The loan is valid for three years, at the end of which you can choose to redeem the vehicle by paying a maxi-instalment of 18,512.8 euros, or return or replace the vehicle as contractually required.

→ Ypsilon Cassina hybrid: 28,000 euros

Lancia Ypsilon Cassina MHEV TECHNICAL DATA SHEET

FEATURES VALUES Length 4.08 m Width 1.76 m Height 1.44 m Weight 1,282 kg MHEV technology Engine power 74 kW/100 hp CO2 103 g/km Max speed 190 km/h From 0 to 100 km/h 9.3” Consumption 4.6 l/100 km Tank capacity 44 L Lancia Ypsilon Cassina MHEV technical data sheet

Photo Lancia Ypsilon Cassina

