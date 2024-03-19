A patient with gallbladder cancer, with an occlusion of the duodenum, underwent an innovative operation, the first in Tuscany, of positioning a metal stent between the stomach and an intestinal loop, which allowed the patient to return to feed. the operation was carried out at the Siena University Hospital by Gastroenterology and Operational Endoscopy, in collaboration with Anesthesia and Perioperative Resuscitation and the Technical Health Professions of the Medical Radiology area

“We are one of the few centers in Italy – explains Raffaele Macchiarelli, director of Gastroenterology and operative endoscopy – where it is possible to implement this alternative method to surgery, in order to allow the patient a shorter time to resume eating, a reduced hospital stay and a lower rate of complications. Through this endoscopic technique we are able to create a wide intestinal communication with the positioning of a covered metal prosthesis between the stomach and the small intestine.”

The procedure is based on multidisciplinary collaboration with the Anesthesia and Perioperative Resuscitation Operational Unit, directed by Pasquale D’Onofrio, who saw the participation of Doctor Salvatore Quarta in the operation in question, and with the professionals of the Technical Professions Unit Healthcare Medical Radiology area, director Dr. Francesca Luppi. “Nausea, vomiting, weight loss, malnutrition and dehydration – adds Macchiarelli – are the typical symptoms of mechanical obstruction to stomach emptying. Immediate treatment of this condition is indicated to resolve the obstructive symptoms, allowing the patient to resume adequate nutrition and thus be able to deal with the delicate treatment path of the basic oncological pathology. This innovative intervention therefore goes in the direction of improving the patient’s quality of life, possible thanks to the multidisciplinary commitment implemented within our hospital”.