Romania begins building NATO’s largest base in Europe close to the Black Sea. This base is used to monitor Russia’s movements. Photo/Euronews

BUCHAREST – Romania has started construction of NATO’s largest military base in Europe. This was done as the transatlantic bloc seeks to increase its capabilities in the Black Sea region by paying attention to Russian activities there.

The $2.7 billion project will expand the Romanian Air Force’s Mihail Kogălniceanu Air Base, which is located close to the Black Sea port city of Constanța.

Quoting a Newsweek report, Tuesday (19/3/2024), this new facility will have a perimeter of nearly 20 miles, cover approximately 11 square miles, and will be home to approximately 10,000 NATO personnel and their families.

Romania has long been the main center for NATO operations in the Black Sea region. Thousands of United States troops have traveled around the country on training and security missions since the start of Russia’s full-scale war against Ukraine.

American fighter and reconnaissance aircraft regularly operate from there as part of NATO policing operations.

Euronews reported this weekend that work on the base’s basic infrastructure—such as road access and the power grid—had begun. In the future, several new runways are expected to be built to support the operation of various types of military aircraft.

Nicolae Crețu, air base commander, said: “There will be maintenance hangars, storage of fuel, ammunition, equipment, flight technical materials, simulators, dining facilities, accommodation; everything necessary to support the operations and mission of this base.”

NATO began building a network of four multinational Enhanced Forward Presence battle groups in the Baltic region following Russia’s annexation of Crimea in 2014.

After the start of Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, the alliance strengthened its mission and established four additional battle groups in Bulgaria, Hungary, Romania, and Slovakia.