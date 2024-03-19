David Córdova Campos, commander of the National Guard (GN), acknowledged this Tuesday that despite the increase in the presence of GN elements on roads, theft from carriers has increased by 9.3%.

In the Report of the Security Cabinet, in the morning conference of President López Obrador, the head of the National Guard reported that as part of the actions to reduce the incidence of crime in highway robbery, the presence of troops was reinforced in 10 states with 759 more troops and 354 vehicles.

He explained that this action was deployed in four highway sections: Mexico-Querétaro, in the Arco Norte, Amozoc-Perote and Nochixtlán-Cuacnopalan.

However, Commander Córdova Campos detailed that in the period from February 20 to March 4 of this year, there were 43 transportation robberies in the country in ten states; while for the period from March 5 to 18 the figure was 47, that is, four more, equivalent to a 9.3% increase.

MV

