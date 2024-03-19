Adler Entertainment has released the official trailer for Il mio posto è qui, a film written and directed by Cristiano Bortone and Daniela Porto, which will be released in cinemas on April 25, 2024.

The official synopsis of I am hereMy place is here, from April 25th at the cinema.

The protagonists of the film are Ludovica Martino (Skam Italia, Under the sun of Riccione, Lovely boy, The champion, The best days, Vita da Carlo), and Marco Leonardi (Nuovo cinema paradise, Like water for chocolate, C’ it was once Mexico, Mary, Black Souls, Maradona, All the Money in the World, Martin Eden, Padre Pio).

The film is produced by Orisa Produzioni in co-production with Goldkind Filmproduktion (Germany), with the support of the Calabria Film Commission Foundation, Apulia Film Commission and the Lazio Region, Lazio Cinema International Fund, POR-FESR 2014-2020.

The official synopsis of I Am Here

The day after the end of the Second World War, in a small Calabrian town, the meeting between Marta (Ludovica Martino), a single mother promised in marriage to a man she doesn’t love, and Lorenzo (Marco Leonardi), the known local homosexual as “the wedding planner”, she gives birth to a deep friendship that leads the young girl to challenge the prejudices of the community around them and to fight to find her place in the world as a woman.

My place is here, from April 25th at the cinema.