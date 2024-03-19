Milan, March 19, 2024 – Joe Barone has died: the 57-year-old Fiorentina CEO has been admitted to the intensive care unit of Milan’s San Raffaele Hospital since last Sunday after falling ill hours before the match Fiorentina was due to play. . I had to play in Bergamo against Atalanta.

“It is with deep pain and great sadness that Fiorentina today loses one of its reference points, a figure who marked the recent history of the club and who will never be forgotten. General director Giuseppe Barone, after an illness that occurred on Sunday, died today at the San Raffaele hospital in Milan,” we read on the Fiorentina website.

“Rocco Commisso and his family, Daniele Prade, Nicolas Burdisso, Alessandro Ferrari, Vincenzo Italiano, Cristiano Biraghi and all of Fiorentina are devastated by the terrible loss of a man who offered his great professionalism, his heart and his passion for these flowers, a friend, accessible and always there in all moments, both the happiest and, above all, the most difficult. The whole Viola world embraces his wife Camilla, his children and the entire Barone family in this moment of great despair,” concludes the Viola Club.

“Italian football is losing a very important managerial figure. During his years at the helm of Fiorentina, Joe was able to express the passion, competence and vision that allowed the club and team to achieve important results both on the pitch and in management, with the opening of the extraordinary Viola Park facility, says Lorenzo Casini, President of the Serie A League .

“Joe was a very hard-working man who brought the American entrepreneurial spirit and ability to think big to Serie A and Italian football. He was generous and always ready to fight for the good of the system. We will really miss him,” he says. The League’s message is complemented by messages from Serie A clubs expressing condolences over the death of the Viola coach. (Source: Adnkronos)

