News of the passing of Boss, the stage name of the well-known American rapper whose real name was Lichelle Marie Laws, has spread in recent hours. She the artist was only 54 years old and she passed away after a long battle with a kidney disease. She was waiting for a transplant but she was never able to receive one.

Born in Detroit on August 14, 1969, Lichelle Marie Laws lived a rather happy childhood, with a very well-groomed upbringing. Her studies have also always been excellent, up until college. Her success in the music world came in the early nineties, when she signed to the prestigious record label Def Jam and released her first album entitled “Born Gangstaz” in 1993.

From Los Angeles, the city where she began her career, she then moved to Texas, to Houston, where she met and began collaborating with the rapper Ricardo Royal, alias “Coco Budda”, with whom she also began a relationship and with whom she had a son, Lamar.

Unfortunately in 2011 he discovered that he was suffering from a serious kidney disease and since then his long and hard battle began. The search for a donated kidney was never successful and his clinical condition never improved. In 2021 she had a stroke and seizures and her loved ones set up a fundraiser to guarantee her a cure. Last March 11, the singer passed away forever at the age of 54. Many messages of condolence and expressions of esteem and affection have appeared on social media in recent days.