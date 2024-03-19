The singer’s last farewell breaks my heart: what happened

These are hours of great pain for Claudio Baglioni. The singer was in fact forced to say goodbye forever to his historic collaborator Franco Novaro who had accompanied his artistic career for years. Claudio wanted to address a final social greeting to Franco which moved everyone. Let’s find out together what his words were.

Serious mourning for Claudio Baglioni. As already anticipated, in the last few hours the artist has received terrible news: the death of his friend Franco Novaro who for years was at the singer’s side, accompanying him throughout his artistic career. Struck by great pain, Claudio Baglioni wanted to pay homage to Franco by saying goodbye to him for the last time. These were his words about it:

Francesco Novaro passed away in the night, leaving darkness, pain and sadness in the hearts of his loved ones and his many friends. He now walks with a light step on a road of light and colors towards a new horizon. Have a nice trip, Franco. You leave us beautiful memories. Claudio.

Claudio Baglioni, the words about Franco Notaro released in an interview with ‘La Repubblica’

During an interview given to the newspaper ‘La Repubblica’, Claudio Baglioni quoted his collaborator and friend, Franco Novaro, remembering him with these words:

I wrote the lyrics at the Zodiaco bar, in Monte Mario. Every morning I sat at the coffee shop tables surrounded by kissing teenagers and wrote. a long gestation. I remember that at the end of the recording in London I went back to Rome, and in the car home I listened to it again on the cassette. I said to Franco Novaro, who accompanied me: “It will be a total flop.”

Continuing with his speech, the singer then added:

There’s no chorus, there are too many words. We did everything wrong” and instead that album turned out to be a success also thanks to a single like “Mille giorno di te e di me”.