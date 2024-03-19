Marco Bezzecchi ready for Portimao

Fresh from a rather colorless first race weekend in Qatar (out of the points in the Sprint, fourteenth in the Sunday race), Marco Bezzecchi wants to redeem himself in the Portuguese Grand Prix, the second round of the 2024 MotoGP World Championship. The rider of the Pertamina Enduro VR46 Racing Team spoke about the next appointment on the official channels of the association founded by Valentino Rossi.

“Portimao is truly one of the most beautiful tracks on the calendar – explained the rider from Romagna -. Complicated, physically demanding, but at the same time very fun. Last year I went fast here, this year we’re struggling a little more at the moment, but I’m happy with the progress made during the race weekend in Qatar.”

The 25-year-old, third in the 2023 World Championship which ended with three GP victories (and a Sprint race), is aware of where improvement is needed: “With the whole team we will continue to work, especially on braking and insertion – he pointed out -. The goal is to get closer to the fastest group and have fun on this particular track.”

Born in 1998, Marco Bezzecchi is in his third season in MotoGP, always riding the VR46 team bike: in 2022 he finished the season in fourteenth place, with second place in Assen as his best result. Last year he took third place in the general classification also thanks to successes in Argentina, France and India, as well as the Sprint race won in the Netherlands.