Fabio Di Giannantonio wants the top 5

Having archived his first race weekend aboard the Ducati Desmosedici Gp23 of the Pertamina Enduro VR46 Racing Team, Fabio Di Giannantonio wants to start again from the good seventh place of the Qatar Grand Prix and, if possible, improve further next weekend in Portimao, a which the Roman likes quite a bit.

“The balance of the weekend in Qatar is positive overall – said Di Giannantonio, speaking to the official channels of the team founded by Valentino Rossi -. We had some problems, but this didn’t stop us from being fast and competitive. We will continue to work hard with the team here in Portimao too.”

“It’s a beautiful, wonderful track – added the driver born in 1998 speaking of the Algarve Autodrome – A real roller coaster, very demanding also on a physical level. We must not rush, we are doing well, we must continue to grow, the top 5 can be an attainable goal.”

Di Giannantonio is in his third year in MotoGP, the first in the VR46 after the two astride the Ducati of the Gresini Racing team. The first year was a transition (best result eighth place in Germany), while in 2023, after a difficult start, the Roman emerged in the last races, also taking victory in the Qatar Grand Prix, which in 2023 represented the penultimate event of the season.