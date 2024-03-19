Sarah W. should go to prison for eleven years for the attempted murder of her daughter. This decision was made by a judge in Utrecht on Tuesday. The court considers it proven that she was repeatedly guilty of attempted murder of a newborn child in 2020. A woman from Bunnik was acquitted of making her son seriously ill between his birth in June 2016 and October 2020.

The mother, who was arrested in January 2021 but subsequently released under strict conditions, has always denied the charges. She showed no emotion when she heard the verdict on Tuesday and was immediately taken away by police shortly after the verdict was handed down. Prosecutors previously charged her with attempted murder, preparation for attempted murder and serious assault.

It is reported that V., a doctor herself and a former trainee anesthesiologist, mixed the toxic diarrhea inhibitor loperamide into breast milk after the birth of her daughter. According to the court, the child was “defenseless and completely dependent” on the milk provided by V. It is alleged that the woman misled doctors by pretending to be a mother who wanted the best for her child. “Society believes that a mother will not harm, protect and care for her child. (…) You misled the doctors.”

At the end of May 2020, a month after her daughter was born three months premature, V. began giving antidiarrheal drugs. In mid-June, a toxic substance was discovered in breast milk, which caused the baby to have serious health problems and lose a lot of weight. This trial was one of the first major criminal cases in the Netherlands involving child abuse through falsification. Parents invent physical or psychological symptoms of illness in their child, imitate them, inflict them, and present them to the child’s doctors.

