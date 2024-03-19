Guaranteeing access to rights and shared prosperity so that Mexico City and the country do better is a priority for the Fourth Transformation project, said the candidate of the “Let’s Keep Making History” coalition for the presidency of the República, Claudia Sheinbaum Pardo, who promoted the arrival of the 4T to the Miguel Hidalgo mayor’s office to end the inequalities that prevail in that mayor’s office.

“This mayor’s office grew with many inequalities, there are areas that have a lot and areas that have little. Our project is that we all have rights, that we all have well-being; access to health, access to education, access to housing, access to a decent wage, that is a right of all Mexicans and when you support those who have the least, the entire country does better,” he asserted.

He specified that Morena is not against businessmen, nor against private investment as the opposition would have us believe, and explained that the vision of Mexican Humanism seeks to support those who have the least because only in this way is it guaranteed that everyone will do well. better.

“I say it in Miguel Hidalgo because sometimes they believe that Morena is against businessmen, nothing more false, or that Morena is against private property, false, what we want is for each and every one of us to have access to the rights and when that happens we all do well,” he noted.

He also questioned the campaign of fear promoted by the opposition, as he stated that in his tour throughout the country, people are enthusiastic about continuing the project that began with the President.

“There is enormous enthusiasm, joy, the opposition wants to say that there is fear, it is not what I have seen throughout the country, there are regions that have problems, but the truth is that where we are going there is enormous joy, the people want continue the Fourth Transformation of public life that President Andrés Manuel López Obrador began,” he explained.

