Moncler, the Rivettis sell 3.23 million Moncler shares at 67 euros

The Rivetti family “undresses” itself and sells 3.23 million Moncler shares at 67 euros, with a discount of 3.21% compared to the last closing. The Rivettis, in an accelerated book building (a procedure by which particularly significant company shares are sold to institutional investors), operated through the Grinta vehicle. The stock market doesn’t like it at the moment and the stock has fallen by 2.02%.

Grinta has also entered into a collar derivative contract with JPMorgan with an average maturity of three years, covering a maximum of 6.125 million Moncler shares. In relation to this operation, in a Delta placement, JPMorgan is currently placing a further 5.175 million Moncler shares at 67 euros per share. The shares had risen 10.7% over the past month

Moncler SpA produces luxury down jackets. The group also offers winter clothing, footwear, bags and accessories. In 2022, the company of which Remo Ruffini is president and CEO had a turnover of 2,602,890 euros with a net profit of 606,706 euros. Ruffini holds 23.7% of the shares through Double R Srl