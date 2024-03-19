Minturno, March 19 – Today the Carabinieri of the Operational and Investigative Section of Latina, together with the Carabinieri of the Compagnia di Formia, notified the order of the application of a measure of special surveillance of public security with the obligation to remain in the municipality of Minturno, issued on March 12, 2024 by the Court of Naples – Section of Preventive Measures, to a man Born in 1965, a native of Campania, already burdened with a police record, considered dangerous as a subject who usually lives on the proceeds of criminal activities and is engaged in committing crimes that jeopardize public safety and tranquility.

The man will now have to fulfill a number of requirements, including a ban on communicating with other people with a criminal record, a ban on going out at night, a ban on carrying weapons, a ban on leaving the city center where he lives for a period of 3 to 6 months.

For the record and for the protection of those under investigation, we would like to remind you that an indictment is not equivalent to a conviction, that evidence is collected in court and that the Italian judicial system still provides for three levels of sentencing.

