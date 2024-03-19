The relationship between Michelle Hunziker and Alessandro Carollo ended after a few months. The news, published on the website of the weekly ‘Chi’, was confirmed to the newspaper by “sources close to the couple”. “Recently – says ‘Chi’ – Michelle went on holiday to the Maldives with her daughters and her manager, without her partner. And, in recent days, ‘Chi’ immortalized her in a farmhouse for a short relaxing stay always with his daughters and his manager, again without Carollo”.

According to the weekly, “the distance (he lives in Rome and she in Milan) and Michelle’s choice to give priority to her daughters” were decisive for the farewell. Recently, in an interview with ‘Chi’, the showgirl, on air with ‘Michelle Impossible & Friends’ and soon with ‘Striscia la notizia’, had preferred not to answer the question about Carollo, saying she wanted to protect her family from gossip.