It seems that the love story between the presenter and the osteopath has come to an end: here’s why

Over the last few hours, Michelle Hunziker’s name has once again occupied ample space in the pages of the main crime newspapers. The reason? According to the latest rumours, it seems that the love story between the presenter and the osteopath Alessandro Carollo has come to an end. Let’s find out the reasons for the end of the relationship: here’s what we know.

The end of the love story between Michelle Hunziker and Alessandro Carollo is one of the most talked about gossip of the last few hours. After only a few months of dating, the presenter and the osteopath decided to put an end to their relationship. The news was made public by the weekly ‘Chi’ which also revealed the reasons for the breakup between Michelle and Alessandro.

These were the words of the newspaper directed by Alfonso Signorini in this regard:

The relationship between Michelle Hunziker and Alessandro Carollo ended after a few months. The news is confirmed to “Chi” by sources close to the couple. The distance, he lives in Rome and she in Milan, and Michelle’s choice to give priority to her daughters are decisive for the farewell.

Michelle Hunziker and Alessandro Carollo broke up: Tomaso Trussardi’s reaction didn’t take long to arrive

Following the gossip about the end of the love story between Michelle Hunziker and Alessandro Carollo, everyone couldn’t help but notice the reaction of the presenter’s ex-husband Tomaso Trussardi. The entrepreneur has in fact shared a story on his Instagram page that many consider a real dig at his ex-wife. These were his words about it:

Three benefits of keeping your mouth shut.

Trussardi’s words accompanied a reel that deals with the importance of staying silent. At the moment Michelle Hunziker has remained silent and has not exposed herself regarding the gossip that sees her as the protagonist in these last hours.