For the umpteenth time, the tomb of Michele Merlo, the former singer-songwriter of X Factor and Amici di Maria De Filippi, who tragically passed away on 6 June 2021 due to fulminant leukemia, was vandalised. In fact, it is not the first time that the objects placed on Michele’s tomb, which is located in the municipal cemetery of Rosà, a small town in the province of Vicenza, have been stolen. This time it was the turn of the book dedicated to him, “With the heart between the lines”, by Alice Porta. As if that wasn’t enough, an insult was left in his place to the young author from Trentino, friend and fan of Michele.

An unmotivated gesture given that the book was approved by the Merlo family and that the proceeds obtained from the sale of “Con Il Cuore Tra Le Righe” will be donated to the projects of the Associazione Romantico Ribelle, founded in memory of Michele and chaired by his parents.

This is the message spread through the social networks of the Romantico Ribelle Association: “What happened today on Michi’s tomb is shameful. It is not the first time that the objects that are there have been stolen or damaged, but stealing Alice Porta’s book and leaving an insult to her in its place is something we cannot accept. Alice’s book is a book that we all care about, that we “approved” and strongly wanted to continue to keep Michele’s memory alive. If someone thinks that Alice should be ashamed for this then she means that she thinks we all should be ashamed. If anyone who has allowed themselves to commit such an ignoble gesture frequents this page, please do not do so again. For Katia, Domenico and for all of us who loved Michi and who try to bring him back to life every day in all our initiatives, it is already very painful if someone is not able to understand him. Whoever he is, know that he is no longer welcome either on Michael’s tomb or on this page. Shame on you!”