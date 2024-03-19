The Secretariat of Security and Citizen Protection (SSPC), through its head, Rosa Icela Rodríguez, made public the significant decrease in the incidence of crime at the federal and common level in Mexico. According to the data presented, federal crimes were reduced by 26%, compared to the beginning of the administration of President Andrés Manuel López Obrador (AMLO).

In federal jurisdiction statistics, crimes against health decreased by 14.2%, organized crime had a drop of 7.7%. Crimes involving firearms and explosives also decreased by 2%. On the other hand, there was an increase in financial crimes by 4.1% and tax crimes by 20.4%.

From a broader perspective, intentional homicide had a decrease of 25% compared to the historical maximum reached in July 2018. This data is reflected in comparisons by six-year terms: during the Vicente Fox administration an increase of 1.6% was recorded, In that of Felipe Calderón an increase of 192.8% was observed, in that of Peña Nieto a 59%, and a significant decrease of -22% under the mandate of López Obrador.

The report also highlights that, between January and February 2024, 47.6% of homicides were concentrated in six entities: Guanajuato (481), State of Mexico (418), Baja California (415), Chihuahua (346), Guerrero ( 301) and Jalisco (296). Regarding common crimes, a significant decrease was reported in total robbery (-30%), vehicle theft (-50%), femicides (-41.5%) and kidnappings (-80.7%).

Finally, Rodríguez reported that the fight against fuel theft, known as huachicol, resulted in a decrease of 94.3% since the beginning of the administration. Generated significant savings for the nation, estimated at $317,262,816,470.40 pesos.

