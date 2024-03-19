The electoral campaigns started last March 1 and within this day, the citizens of Mexico will be able to learn about the proposals of the two candidates and the candidate for the Presidency of the Republic, for which the National Electoral Institute (INE) prepares three debates for the analysis of ideas and open discussion about the vision for the country in the future.

Looking ahead to the elections on June 2, which will be recognized as the largest that Mexico has ever had, federal elections will be held and the attendance of 32 states will be held, so an unprecedented election day is predicted, but first, there will be electoral campaigns present.

The candidates for popularly elected positions will carry out campaigns for almost three months in which they will make their political proposals known, before facing each other at the polls and here we share more details about the INE debates in which the candidates will participate and the presidential candidate.

Dates and places of debates

First debate: April 7, 2024 8:00 p.m. INE central offices Second debate: April 28, 2024 8:00 p.m. Churubusco Studies Third debate: May 19, 2024 8:00 p.m. Tlatelolco University Cultural Center

There is still time to send questions

Starting yesterday, February 20, and until March 21, the INE will receive through a platform the questions for the first presidential debate, which will take place on April 7.

People who are 13 years old or older may ask their questions through the INE’s social networks and digital platforms, through the following link: https://www.ine.mx/preguntas-para-el-debate-presidencial/

Up to six questions may be asked about the topics of the first debate: Education; Health; Fight corruption; Transparency; Non-discrimination and vulnerable groups, and Violence against women.

In the 2024 federal elections, the following will be elected to the Congress of the Union:

64 Senators by the principle of relative majority 32 Senators by the principle of proportional representation 32 Senators of first minority 300 Deputations by the principle of relative majority 200 Deputations by proportional representation

In addition, the 2023-2024 Electoral Process brings with it the election of the President of the Republic (1 position), senators (128 positions), as well as the election of deputies of the Lower House (500 positions).

The INE reported that in total more than 19 thousand positions will be elected, including: election of governors, head of government of Mexico City, local congresses, city councils, municipal boards and mayors’ offices.

The organization seeks to ensure that the electoral process and citizen participation exercises are carried out with transparency in all stages of the process.

