Mercedes-AMG introduces the entry-level AMG GT43 version of the new AMG GT Coupé, equipped with a relatively light four-cylinder engine on the front axle and rear-wheel drive. Instead of the classic V8, there is a smaller 4-cylinder mild hybrid engine, which delivers 421 HP and 500 Nm of torque, combined with a 9-speed AMG Speedshift MCT gearbox. The vehicle can accelerate from 0 to 100 km/h in 4.6 seconds and reach a top speed of 280 km/h.

The Mercedes-AMG GT43, now with rear-wheel drive instead of all-wheel drive, is equipped with the same engine as the A-Class 45: a 4-cylinder 2.0 turbo mild hybrid with 421 HP and 500 Nm, with an electric boost system on the turbocharger derived from Formula 1 .

This engine surpasses in power the unit mounted on the SL43, which delivers 381 HP. The transmission is a nine-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission called AMG Speedshift 9G, with three specific programs and the Race Start function to maximize acceleration.

Despite being slower than the V8 versions, the GT43 still reaches 100 km/h from standstill in 4.6 seconds and a top speed of 280 km/h, with an average consumption of 10.3 l/100 km and 235 g/ km of CO2. AMG Dynamic Select offers up to six selectable driving modes: Smooth, Comfort, Sport, Sport+, Individual and RACE.

The dimensions of the Mercedes-AMG GT 43 Coupé are similar to the more powerful versions: length of 4.73 metres, width of 1.93 meters (five centimeters less) and height of 1.35 metres. Outside it stands out with the new front apron with large air intakes and active aerodynamics.

Narrower front and rear fenders and a narrower track emphasize its elegant character. The rear view features a modified apron and round twin tailpipes. As standard, it features 19″ light alloy wheels, with additional 19″ or 20″ options and 21″ forged wheels.

In the interior we find electrically adjustable AMG nappa leather sports seats, customizable with upholstery in three different colours, and a dashboard with digital instrumentation and an 11.9″ central monitor with dedicated graphics.

