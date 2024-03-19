The deputy of the Citizen Movement (MC) Vania Roxana Ávila García proposed an initiative that reforms the General Education Law, through which she proposes that the topic of financial culture be included in the study plans and programs of the Ministry of Education Public (SEP) and private schools with official validity.

Ávila pointed out that the above has “the purpose of promoting a financial culture that protects and guarantees the economic development of young people.”

The initiative, which is analyzed by the Education Commission, also establishes that the educational authorities will promote educational practices in all regions of the country related to the dissemination of financial culture and the importance of savings.

He highlights the importance of the culture of savings from an early age “because it is a long-term investment that becomes support for the future”; “It is also thinking about the needs of tomorrow, because those who save from a young age will have something to cover them when unforeseen events arise,” the project states.

Points out that strengthening the financial capabilities of the young population must be done with a gender perspective; “Therefore, it is proposed to go further so that it not only remains in the plans and programs, but also establishes a public financial education policy aimed primarily at young people.”

For representative Ávila García, young people consider the habit of saving to be boring and difficult to interpret, “since there is the idea that it is only for those who study economics and finance.”

In this regard, the legislator stated that thinking like this puts at risk the quality of life of this sector in their adulthood, “since it should be an issue that should interest us all regardless of age, profession, economic or social level.” .

For this reason, he reiterated the importance of young people knowing the meaning and application of concepts such as: income, expenses, interest rate and savings, “which will allow their financial decisions to be rational and responsible.”

“Instituting public policies in education in order to promote awareness among youth about correct administration of what they earn and spend will allow them to have a better quality of life in the workplace and at the time of retirement,” he explained.

Finally, he pointed out that assuming financial inclusion as a State policy is fundamental and urgent for young people, “because it is a primary mechanism for the development of the country, because it guides people to make better use of their resources.”

