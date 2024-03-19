Ostia – In the beating heart of Rome’s coastline, Marinauto marked the pace of evolution of the automotive world, demonstrating how a company can grow by rooting itself in the values ​​of tradition while taking on the challenges of innovation and sustainability.

Dawn of an era

On January 11, 1973, Marinauto opened its doors in Viale Alfredo Zambrini in Ostia Lido, marking the beginning of an entrepreneurial adventure that was destined to leave an indelible mark on the automotive sector of the Roman coast. Having a modest team of 7 employees, the Opel dealership offered not only the sale of cars, but also a service department, as well as a warehouse of original spare parts and accessories.

Expansion and Innovation:

In the next decade, Marinauto expanded with the opening of new administrative and sales premises, as well as the opening of branches in Pomezia and Nettuno. The adoption of prestigious brands such as Suzuki and MG MOTOR and the launch of petrol, hybrid and electric vehicles have underscored the company’s commitment to diversification and innovation.

Towards a sustainable future

Marinauto’s commitment to the environment was reinforced in 2023 with the introduction of Electric Brands, a brand that symbolizes German engineering and commitment to sustainability and is available at all locations.

Flagship in service

The strength of Marinaauto lies not only in the wide range of products offered, but also in the excellent after-sales service with highly qualified staff, which is constantly updated thanks to training courses organized by the parent companies.

Marinauto’s goal

Continuously improve customer satisfaction through innovative strategies while maintaining high standards of excellence across all departments and brands represented. The determination of the family that has led the company since 1975 and the sound organization have made a significant contribution to the entrepreneurial and economic growth of the region.

Marinauto represents a successful model in which passion, tradition and innovation come together to lead to a sustainable future.

Marinaauto offices are located in strategic locations and are easily accessible:

Ostia Lido: Viale A. Zambrini, 5-41-51 – Tel.: 065620081 Pomezia: Largo Goffredo Mameli, 218 – Tel.: 0691601178 Nettuno: Piazza IX Settembre 1943, 20 – Tel.: 06980638

Information: https://marinauto.it/