ROME – Pino Daniele “always told me that I made him laugh and it was the best compliment he could give me. Always in my heart… in our hearts.” Thus on her social channels Fiorella Mannoia (photo) remembers Pino Daniele, who would have had his birthday today having been born on 19 March 1955.

The Neapolitan artist instead left us in 2015. Even one of Pino’s daughters, Cristina Daniele, wanted to remember him today on her Facebook page, writing: “Wherever you are, all my love reaches there. Your star princess.”