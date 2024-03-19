Candance Owens: The Rising Star of American Conservatives Against Feminists and Black Lives Matter

The US presidential elections are getting closer. Two big names are going head to head, Donald Trump and Joe Biden, in a campaign that spares no one and is also fueled by supporters of both candidates throwing themselves headlong into the fray. In fact, over the past few hours, a name already well known to the American media has added some spice to the race for the White House: Republican activist Candace Owens. The New Yorker describes her as “Thirty, black, conservative, beautiful, with high cheekbones and almond-shaped eyes.” In short, this is a comprehensive portrait of the ideal “Trump woman.”

Candace Owens

Everyone’s attention turned to her after she spread a rumor that the French Prime Minister (Macron’s wife) was actually a man. According to Repubblica, the rumor was dubbed “Bridget’s Gate” after a complaint from Rudi Reichstadt, director of Conspiracy Watch (which analyzes conspiracy and disinformation websites). A theory questioning Macron’s wife’s sexual orientation claims that Brigitte Trognier’s family photos were doctored by artificial intelligence. Brigitte will be male, possibly transsexual, and in her place old photographs will show her on the lap of her mother Nathalie Farsi, orphaned when Ms Macron’s sister Maryvonne died in a car crash.

In fact, this conspiracy theory had already been promoted by the Parisian right for some time ago, and then from France it spread to the United States, attracting the attention of Candace Owens herself, who immediately revived it through the French dossier in America.

“For years, Trump engaged in a smear campaign that asked former President Obama to release his birth certificate (only those born in America, not naturalized citizens, can run for the White House), and now the same technique is being duplicated against Bridget Macron, which is a violation of the law. French privacy laws…” writes Repubblica. Thus, following the example of her idol Trump, the Republican activist is following the same path, targeting the First Lady of France.

This episode is gaining momentum, so I just want to say: having considered this, I would stake my entire professional reputation on the fact that Brigitte Macron is in fact a man. Any journalist or publication that tries to deny this plausibility is immediately identified as…

— Candace Owens (@RealCandaceO) March 12, 2024

A risky move, but not unusual for Candace, who has gained recognition in various circles of the America First movement. But who is the rising star of American law? Candace Owens is an African-American woman from Stamford, Connecticut, and one of the few African-American women who goes so against nature. In 2018, he co-authored the Blexit Foundation, a Minneapolis-based movement created to encourage the African community in the United States to switch from the Democratic Party to the Republican Party. And as far as controversial figures go, behind the logo of the Blexit movement is the hand of Kanye West, the pro-Trump rapper who is often persecuted for indecent acts in public places, sympathy for Hitler and millions of records sold.

Candace Owens

Owens passionately supports the idea that the African American community has been betrayed by the Democratic Party and should desert en masse and return to their roots. He promotes values ​​such as parental responsibility, the work ethic, and rejects the victim mentality promoted by many African American leaders.

The fact that she was “a black marginalized by white patriarchy” was used many times by Owens as a ploy to legitimize her conservative positions. However, his words did not go unnoticed, especially when he launched a scathing indictment of the Black Lives Matter movement, calling it a group of “people who pretend to be oppressed just to get attention.”

But Candace Owens is also an American television host, political commentator, and conservative activist. She became famous for her countless outspoken comments on various social and political issues. In 2021, she joins The Daily Wire, a mainstay of the conservative media ecosystem, where she hosts the political talk show “Candace.”

Owens loves to provoke, and one of his boldest claims is that “feminism is a scam.” The Republican denounced the gender equality movement as a tool being manipulated by Democrats for political purposes. According to Owens, modern feminists pride themselves on supporting all women, but the reality is very different. “Try telling a feminist you’re not a feminist and see what happens, how you’re treated,” she continued, pointing her finger at the movement’s lack of consistency.

Candace Owens

However, women have always been guilty of inconsistency. Just eight years ago, she herself ran a far-left marketing agency and was an outspoken critic of Republicans and especially Donald Trump, of whom she is now a big supporter. However, his political stance changes after Trump’s victory when Owens decides to launch a website to expose anonymous online harassers of political rivals.

This move brought her the support of some prominent figures on the right, and, as she herself admitted, “I immediately became right-wing.” Owens has since amassed millions of Twitter followers, ardently supporting Trump’s cause. In fact, his metamorphosis not only reflects the political identity of his idol, but also embodies the same courage and unscrupulousness that characterized the former president’s election campaign.