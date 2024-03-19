A weak point in the ‘engine’ that makes lung cancer grow. An Achilles’ heel to hit, which could become a target for more effective treatments. A team of UK scientists has identified it at a crucial interface for a protein that drives tumor progression. This is Egfr (epidermal growth factor receptor), and it is a protein with a ‘framework’ role in the cancer organization: it is found on the cell surface and receives molecular signals that tell the cell to grow and divide . In short, a valuable connecting function for the disease. In some types of cancer, in fact, mutated Egfr stimulates uncontrolled growth, causing tumors.

The study, conducted by the Central Laser Facility (CLF) of the British Science and Technology Facilities Council (STFC), was published in ‘Nature Communication’ and used advanced laser imaging techniques to identify the structural details of the mutated protein, which they help evade drugs. And indeed there are various anticancer treatments that block and inhibit mutant Egfr with the goal of preventing tumor formation, but they are limited because ultimately cancer cells commonly develop additional treatment-resistant Egfr mutations. The research, the authors highlight, lays the foundations for further future studies with the aim of developing longer-lasting anti-tumor therapies.

I study

Until now, it was not understood exactly how drug-resistant Egfr mutations drive tumor growth, hampering our ability to develop targeted treatments. Scientists dug deeper, starting with high-resolution images of a drug-resistant Egfr mutation known to contribute to the growth of lung cancer.

To obtain these images, a super advanced ad hoc technique was developed, codenamed ‘FLImP’. The analysis revealed structural details as small as two nanometers and showed for the first time with record-breaking precision how molecules in the resistant Egfr mutation interact. Further analysis by a team at the University of Geneva (Unige) used advanced computer simulations which, combined with Flimp analysis, were able to provide further details. By comparing the mutated and healthy Egfr, the scientists identified the interfaces between the molecules that interacted in the resistant mutation.

“The discovery is the culmination of years of research and technological development. If this interface proves to be an effective therapeutic target, it could provide a completely new approach to much-needed pharmaceutical development,” comments Marisa Martin-Fernandez, leader of the CLF Octopus Group , who conducted the study. The team carried out experiments to delve deeper into the mechanism targeted: first in cultured lung cells and then in mice, the experts introduced further mutations into the drug-resistant Egfr, which interfered with the newly discovered interfaces. In these tests, one of the additional mutations was shown to block cancer growth, resulting in the mice not developing tumors. A result that further indicates that the ability of mutated Egfr to promote cancer actually depends on these interfaces.

The research also demonstrates “the power of imaging to better understand the inner workings of cancer,” notes Gilbert Fruhwirth, leader of the Imaging Therapies and Cancer group at King’s College London who validated the findings in animals. Now researchers hope that these interfaces could serve as potential targets for new therapies that can overcome resistance acquired from Egfr mutations. “This breakthrough was made possible by a combination of cutting-edge simulations and experimental techniques that can now ‘visualize’ the dynamics of the tumor “in unprecedented detail”, observes Francesco Luigi Gervasio (Unige).

The resolution of the microscope was pushed “beyond the limits of imagination”, adds Yiannis Galdadas (Unige), who performed the simulations. “It’s almost possible to ‘touch’ the site of the mutation and see the effect,” he says. In further studies underway at CLF, the research method is being tested on other EGFr mutations also known to contribute to lung cancer. The aim is to establish whether there is a possible role for this interface in the development of other tumors, including brain cancer.