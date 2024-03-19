Bentley gave the W12 engine a great end to last year with the Batur, which became the latest Bentley to feature the company’s most powerful twelve-cylinder engine. Bentley’s first electric car will be released in 2025, and will replace the V8 a little later. But now Bentley is getting back to it. At the presentation of annual results, Bentley chief Adrian Hallmark said that the release of the first electric car will take some time.

So, we will see the first electric car next year, and a year later it should hit the shelves. Both dates will be moved up by one year. According to Hallmark, the battery and platform are not yet at the desired level. Like Audi and Porsche, Bentley will use PPE (Premium Platform Electric). But Bentley wants a minimum range of 600 kilometers. Porsche and Audi SUVs already achieve this with a 100 kWh battery (on paper), and Bentley is on the same platform. Only it probably weighs a little more, but this is an assumption.

Bentley hybrid models

Unfortunately, we have to disappoint fans of Bentleys with only an internal combustion engine. New Bentleys always get help from the electric motor. You can now buy a PHEV version of the Flying Spur from Bentley and order a Bentayga hybrid. The hybrid Continental GT will arrive after the summer. To encourage clean gas lovers, the Flying Spur, which can now only be ordered with a six-cylinder hybrid engine, will soon be upgraded to a V8.

Bentley says the question of combining electricity and gasoline is up to customers. The brand is seeing increased acceptance and demand for hybrids. Bentley expects demand for hybrids to decline again from 2028. Probably because then electric cars will move on. The company will also invest in hybrid powertrains in the coming years and will continue to sell these vehicles until at least 2031. After that, the curtain will fall for the V8. Now they say…