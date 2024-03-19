France, the lithium mine and the battle for the climate. The future passes (also) through Echassières

France is split in two, between the global challenge of electric cars and environmental protection. The case breaks out in the country over the decision of a multinational to invest in a lithium mine with the aim of challenging the global giants, China above all, in the electric car market and beyond. The future of the Earth passes (also) through a small village of 400 inhabitants, Echassières, right in the center of France. Here the large French mining company Imerys (13,700 employees in 57 countries) has launched the “Emili” project to – we read in Il Corriere della Sera – open a lithium mine in 2028 which could equip 700,000 electric cars per year. year. And here, last week, the public debate began with the inhabitants: the strategic objectives of Paris and Brussels come into account with the opinion of those who live next to a kaolin mine that has existed since the end of the nineteenth century, and under which it was found a deposit of “white gold” that could produce 34 thousand tons of lithium hydroxide per year.

The ecologist magazine Reporterre reports the emblematic dialogue between a young resident and a company manager: “Say – reports Il Corriere – that lithium will be used to fight against climate warming, but then it will end up in the batteries of large SUVs, which is a nonsense. Can you commit not to use this lithium for SUVs?”. “We are a mining company, we extract and supply lithium, we cannot decide how it will be used.” “Then don’t talk to us about saving the climate!”. For now, the enthusiastic support of the government, the billion in investments and the future creation of around 1,500 jobs (direct and induced) are not enough to obtain the unconditional support of the inhabitants. Lithium could become the oil of the future, so much so that the producing countries Argentina, Chile and Bolivia, which together with Australia and China are the largest suppliers in the world, could form a cartel on the OPEC model. The goal of extracting metal for the batteries of 700 thousand electric cars thanks to the lithium mine in France clashes with the battle for the climate.