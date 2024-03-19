Liquigas, CEO Giuseppe Fiorino speaks

There is a company in Italy that takes care of bringing gas to all those companies and domestic users that are not served by the traditional infrastructure. In jargon they are called off-grid areas and represent 20% of families. The Italian market is very fragmented, with over 500 operators, of which however only five manage an almost total share. But, as we were saying, there is a company part of a multinational company based in the Netherlands, called Liquigas. In our country it has 750 employees (which increases to 1350 if the contracting companies are counted), with a forecast of 700 million in turnover (in 2022 it had “stopped” at 641 million euros); legally under Liquigas there are also the Balkans and Malta which will eventually form a separate Group.

The Dutch holding company, with a turnover of over 16 billion, is called Shv and has chosen as its strategy to invest in individual countries and create independent and deeply rooted entities. Liquigas finds itself faced with a double challenge: on the one hand the green transition, which is increasingly mandatory, and on the other the increase in its market share. “There are no great alternatives to LPG – explains Giuseppe Fiorino, CEO of Liquigas – and we are trying to focus on the solutions currently available. For example, there is the renewable dimethyl ether (rDME) currently only expected in Birmingham in 2024 but in the future also ready for Italy, although without a certain date”.

There is Bio LPG, currently produced exclusively by Eni in Gela and Marghera. Then there are other excellent entities, such as Enea in Basilicata which is already working with some private companies to develop renewable energy solutions. Liquigas does not deal with upstream but there is a business unit of the group that manages this sector. But how is the green revolution proceeding, which should allow us to use a new approach to energy supply, all in compliance with the new European standards? “In the expected transition – explains Fiorino – in Italy (unlike other European governments) at the level of governmental approach, the openness towards the conservation, subject to technological adaptation, of existing infrastructures which can also accommodate biofuels is positive. Even at the automotive level, with a less ideological and more pragmatic approach, an incentive is foreseen for the adaptation of the entire diesel fleet (today 10%, not decreasing, with a retrofit intervention that would save millions of Italians the purchase of an electric car in the next 6 years)”.

As mentioned before, Liquigas’ second objective is to grow. The Italian market is very complex and different from other European countries where, for example, the other business units of the group have a maximum of 2 or 3 competitors. In Italy, however, there are many small family-run businesses (with significant counterfeiting and mismanagement phenomena, which damage the market and create dangers) that will not be able to face the transition and for this reason many will go up for sale. “On the part of Liquigas – adds Fiorino -, which has always had a strong vocation for M&A, there is interest in possible acquisitions but not in current market conditions. From 2018 to today, SHV E has carried out M&A for 118 million euros. In Italy, on average, 1 million 500 thousand tonnes of LPG are sold annually for industry and domestic use, and the same for transport”.

Finally, it is good to clarify a topic that is still much debated. LPG, despite coming from fossil fuels, is less polluting than other sources. As regards the comparison specifically with pellets, LPG is better in most of the categories analysed, with an increase in impacts ranging from +52% in the impact categories of human toxicity and carcinogenic effects up to +1062% for respiratory inorganics. In particular, LPG reports better results in the combustion phase, among which we highlight the lower emission of fine particulate matter, lower by three orders of magnitude, and NOX, the absence of toxic ash to be disposed of and greater thermal power.

As regards the industrial sector, the comparison between LPG and oil reveals a similar trend to that of domestic heating, with the latter once again appearing unfavorable in most indicators (11/15). Considering the industrial sector, LNG is better than the oil supply chain in 10 impact categories out of 15, thanks to the lower impacts associated with its production and the lower emissions into the atmosphere during combustion.