Driving on after an accident is not very polite. In reality it is simply a punishable offence. Of course, you may no longer understand what you are doing in a panic, but it may also be that you are simply an incredible person. Either way, driving after an accident is a fairly common occurrence.

You might be wondering: how often exactly? Just let the Independent sort it out. They studied police data and came to the conclusion that more than 8 people drive by every hour after the accident. Last year, a total of 73,960 crash driving claims were made.

These are, of course, shocking numbers, but there is good news: there are fewer of them than a year earlier. At that time there were still 78,635 hits. So, it seems that things are slowly moving in the right direction, although you should never jump to conclusions too quickly.

The Independent also knows where most of the criminals can be found in this area. And it’s not just about the municipality where the most accidents occur, since the number of through drivers per 1,000 residents was taken into account. The result is the following list:

Rotterdam (South Holland): 8.25 via drivers per 1000 inhabitants Heerlen (Limburg): 7.81 via drivers per 1000 inhabitants Beck (Limburg): 7.75 via drivers per 1000 inhabitants Ouder Amstel (North Holland): 7. 36 through drivers per 1000 inhabitants Kerkrade (Limburg): 7.23 through drivers per 1000 inhabitants. Roermond (Limburg): 6.92 through drivers per 1000 inhabitants. Valkenburg aan de Geul (Limburg): 6.70 through drivers per 1,000 inhabitants. Schiedam (South Holland): 6.44 through drivers per 1000 inhabitants. Texel (North Holland): 6.44 via drivers per 1000 inhabitants. Sittard-Geleen (Limburg): 6.23 via drivers per 1000 inhabitants.

Rotterdam has the most bastards who continue to drive after an accident. What is also striking is that the list consists almost exclusively of Limburg municipalities. So, continuing to drive after an accident is not a good idea.

It is therefore not surprising that Limburg ranks first among the provinces (5.2 declarations on average), followed by South Holland (5.1). Zealand and Friesland are the best because they have the least chance of escaping.

