Latina, March 19, 2024 – The State Police of Latina yesterday afternoon once again coordinated the work of an interdepartmental service aimed at monitoring areas of greatest degradation that encourage the commission of crimes and the spread of particularly alarming social phenomena.

State Police patrols – Flying Squad, Lazio Crime Prevention Department carried out specific territorial control activities in districts Q4 and Q5, paying particular attention to abandoned areas and possible sites for illegal aliens and drug addicts. .

In this regard, general checks were carried out, which made it possible to identify 140 people, many of whom had a biased attitude towards the police, and check 109 vehicles.

In order to strengthen the fight against the phenomenon of illegal immigration, control services were created to verify the legality of the stay of foreign citizens on the National Territory; As part of the above activities, one of the foreign nationals arrested was declared illegal.

In particular, a man of Algerian citizenship, who has several precedents for predatory crimes, was already in prison for crimes against property. In 2022, after being released from prison, he received an order to leave the country, which, as it turned out, he did not comply with. As soon as the illegality of his situation was established, the foreigner was expelled from the national territory by order of the prefecture.

And again, as part of the same in-depth checks, another foreign citizen was reported to the administrative authority, who was identified and recognized as legal in the territory, since he was found to have a small amount of a narcotic substance.

Highly effective operations, carried out with the full cooperation of different police forces, will continue as normal over the coming weeks.

For the record and for the protection of those under investigation, we would like to remind you that an indictment is not equivalent to a conviction, that evidence is collected in court and that the Italian judicial system still provides for three levels of sentencing.

