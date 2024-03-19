loading…

North Korea held a shooting drill involving a super-large rocket launcher and was directly supervised by its leader, Kim Jong-un. Photo/KCNA via REUTERS

PYONGYANG – Kim Jong-un, leader of North Korea (North Korea), has supervised his military shooting exercises involving several super-large rocket launchers.

It came a day after South Korea and Japan reported the firing of several short-range ballistic missiles by Pyongyang’s military.

North Korean state media, KCNA, reported that the firing drill was aimed at testing the real warfare capabilities of the 600 millimeter (23 inch) multiple rocket launcher.

The exercise, continued KCNA, also involved simulating bullet explosions in the air at a predetermined height above the target.

“They fully demonstrated excellent artillery shooting skills as well as rapid and comprehensive combat readiness,” wrote KCNA, Tuesday (19/3/2024).

Kim Jong-un, who has overseen several missile tests in recent years as he carries out his plans to modernize North Korea’s military, said the rocket launchers would provide the “main attack tool” in preparation for war.

“The destructive offensive tools possessed by our army must better fulfill their mission to block and suppress the possibility of war with constant perfect readiness to destroy the enemy’s capital and its military power structure,” Kim Jong-un told his troops, according to the KCNA report.

Seoul’s military announced on Monday that it had detected the launch of several short-range ballistic missiles from North Korea.

The super-large multiple rocket launcher, referred to as the KN-25 by Seoul and Washington, is a short-range ballistic missile, according to South Korean news agencies; Yonhap.