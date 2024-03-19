Killer Joggio Cutolo was sentenced to 20 years in prison. The verdict handed down today in the murder of Giovan Battista Cutolo, a 24-year-old musician of the Neapolitan Scarlatti Orchestra who was killed on August 31 last year in Piazza Municipi, led to the conviction of a 17-year-old accused of the shooting. : The young person will have to serve the maximum sentence provided for minors. Naples Juvenile Court Judge Umberto Lucarelli granted the prosecution’s request.

“This was voluntary murder without any motivation,” is the prosecution’s reconstruction, shared by the judge who gave reduced sentences to the very young defendants. A judge rejected a motion for probation filed by attorney Davide Piccirillo for his client. Present in the courtroom were Daniela’s mother and lawyer Claudio Botti, as well as members of the killer’s family, who admitted that they shot but did not intend to kill.

“At least the request for testing was rejected,” Joggio’s mother, Daniela DiMaggio, said as she left the courtroom. “Our request is just a request for justice, otherwise it will be a revolution.”

Tense moments off the court. Some members of the 17-year-old’s family attacked the victim’s friends, who had been sitting at home since the morning awaiting the verdict. Insults were hurled at the young people, who responded by chanting in memory of the young musician. A police cordon separated the parties on Via dei Colli Aminei, but fortunately the situation was quickly resolved.

Source: Adnkronos

