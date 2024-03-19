According to sources close to the couple, Kate Middleton is expected to appear in public again on the occasion of her son Louis’ birthday on April 23rd.

A video could silence all the rumors about the mysteries circulating around the English Royal Family and, above all, about Kate Middleton and her health. The ‘Sun’, in fact, has republished a video showing the Princess of Wales Kate Middleton in a public outing with her husband William. The numerous conspiracy theories and all the hypotheses about a worrying situation that the Royal Family would not like to put to the public’s test would therefore be denied.

The manipulated photos, the theories about a tiring and painful convalescence, would all be elements that should be put into oblivion again. The video should close all discussions. But it’s not all that simple. And reading the comments on the video you immediately understand that the subjects of the British Crown are not exactly as convinced as the ‘Sun’ about Kate Middleton.

Going by what we see in the short clip of a few tens of seconds, we see the couple out for a walk. The images, dating back to March 18, portray Kate Middleton and her husband William going shopping at the Windsor Farm Shop. This is a local produce shop near their residence in Adelaide Cottage. He with the peaked cap to hide her face, she in splendid shape, with a tracksuit and a movement that suggests a sensation of lightness and maximum agility.

A return to normality? The princess appears calm and relaxed, even if the resolution of the video is poor to say the least. The expression that can be understood from Kate Middleton’s face, however, is that of a serene person, who manages to go out and do the shopping. Among her comments, the most skeptical of her are unleashed, jokingly calling her “Mate Kiddleton”. Others consider the appearance too enviable for a person who has had intestinal surgery for two months. An eyewitness, however, reported to the ‘Sun’:

She looked very fit, happy and relaxed. I was very amazed when I saw it. But it’s a very good sign, it means she feels well enough to go out and go to the shops.

According to sources close to the couple, Kate Middleton is expected to appear in public again on the occasion of her son Louis’ birthday on April 23rd. A friend of the royal family told the Sunday Times that the couple were confident people would give them “the space they needed”. In any case, doubts or not, the alleged serenity shown by Kate and William in the video is a message of hope for all fans and for all those who follow them.