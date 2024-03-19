The Aliens Chamber of the Roermond Court ruled on Tuesday that three third-country nationals have the same right to temporary protection as other refugees from Ukraine. While Ukrainian refugees are allowed to remain, under the Temporary Protection Directive, which has been extended until at least 4 March 2025, third country nationals are also allowed to remain.

The decision has consequences for all third-country nationals who fled from Ukraine to the Netherlands before July 19, 2022; In January, the Council of State decided that Ukrainian refugees would only be eligible for temporary protection until 4 March and that they would have to leave the Netherlands by 2 April. The ministry therefore finds the decision of the Foreigners’ Chamber “surprising” and will appeal, the spokesman confirms.

Third country nationals are people who had a temporary residence permit in Ukraine and fled Ukraine to the Netherlands after the Russian invasion in February 2022. They do not have Ukrainian citizenship and do not have an EU passport. Third-country nationals arriving in the Netherlands after 19 July 2022 are no longer covered by the temporary protection offered to Ukrainian refugees in the Netherlands, the outgoing Secretary of State Erik van der Burg (VVD) decided that same summer. But a discussion arose about a group of third-country nationals who were already in the Netherlands at that time.

For example, Secretary of State Van der Burg initially wanted to withdraw temporary protection from a group of third-country nationals who fled to the Netherlands before July 19, 2022, after the reception slots for Ukrainian refugees began to fill up. The Council of State subsequently ruled that it did not have the authority to do so and stated that they could remain until March 4, 2024, when their temporary protection expired. In January, approximately 2,900 third-country nationals were still in the Netherlands. At least 850 of them have since quit their jobs, and another 140 have applied for severance pay, according to the ministry.

Read also: State Council: The state was not allowed to simply stop protecting third-country citizens from Ukraine

Share Write to the editor