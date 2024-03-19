A disappointing return? After a ten-year absence, Jennifer Lopez has released ‘This Is Me… Now’, a 16-track album that accompanies two films about the life of the “serial romantic” singer. In support of her new album, the pop star has launched a thirty-date tour in the United States and three in Canada, but tickets, according to the American press, are struggling to sell out.

Variety looked at the number of tickets still available on Ticketmaster, the concert ticketing site, and the results are problematic to say the least: a month after they went on sale, the number of seats still available far outweighs those not for sale (i.e. presumably already sold). As a result, Jennifer Lopez’s producers canceled seven dates: Cleveland, Nashville, Raleigh, Atlanta, Tampa, New Orleans and Houston. No official reason was given, the platform simply states: “Unfortunately the organizer has had to cancel your event. No action is required to obtain a refund.”

However, the 54-year-old singer has added other dates in Miami (June 28 and 29), Toronto (August 2 and 3) and New York (August 16 and 17), her hometown and now the last stop of her tour.

The singer of On The Floor – which has exceeded 531 million plays on Spotify – recorded the worst debut of her career with this new album. The major marketing campaign conducted by Jennifer Lopez and her teams did not help ‘This Is Me… Now’ climb the charts. When it was released in mid-February the album, which tells her love story with actor Ben Affleck, only reached number 38 on the Billboard charts. A disappointing return for the singer who had five albums in the Billboard top 10. And one of hers, ‘J.Lo’, her second album from 2001, even reached number one.

The album ‘This Is Me…Now’, the tour, the musical film ‘This Is Me…Now: A Love Story’ and the documentary ‘The Greatest Love Story Never Told’ are part of a self-financed multimedia project $20 million which revolves, as Variety described in a recent cover article, around Lopez’s life “as a serial romantic”, starting with her reunion with actor Ben Affleck, whom she married in 2022 almost two decades later that the superstar couple had separated for the first time in early 2002, one step away from getting married.