The Government of Javier Milei has decided to close the Institute of Family, Peasant and Indigenous Agriculture (Inafci) and the National Council of Family Agriculture, in addition to reducing 900 jobs. In its latest statement through the presidential spokesperson, Manuel Adorni, the Government has confirmed the closure of the organizations. This decision is part of the government plan to reduce public spending and under the promise of savings of 9,000 million pesos for the State coffers.

The announced measure translates into a drastic internal restructuring, which transforms these organizations into a single management with only 64 employees. The Government argues that this decision is a response to the need to make resources more efficient and eliminate excess personnel that do not contribute effectively to the objectives of public administration.

Milei government fires 900 employees after closing two public organizations

Inafci, created in November 2022 under the management of Alberto Fernández, had been noted for its high number of employees, delegations, and a budget mostly allocated to salaries. In addition, figures associated with these organizations have recently been involved in allegations of corruption, which increases public and political scrutiny over their operation and justification.

The decision has generated a wide debate about the impact on the family farming sector and the peasant and indigenous communities, who were the main beneficiaries of the programs administered by these organizations. Critics argue that the measure could weaken necessary state support for these vulnerable groups, while supporters of the decision see it as a necessary step towards rationalizing public spending and fighting corruption.

The reduction of public employees and the closure of organizations seeks to reduce the role of the State in the economy and society. This case, in particular, is presented as an example of the challenges and controversies that arise in the process of implementing austerity and government efficiency policies.

The closure of Inafci and the National Council of Family Farming reflects the complex intersection between the need for economic reforms and the social implications of these measures. While the Government focuses on savings and efficiency, sectors of society question the impact of such decisions on the most needy groups and on the sustainable development of the country.

Milei’s controversial chainsaw

After coming to power, Javier Milei implemented drastic measures, including the suspension of infrastructure projects, the end of government contracts, the halving of ministries, the liberalization of prices and leases, in addition to a significant devaluation of the national currency by more than 50%. The latter triggered an inflation rate of 25.5% in December, which decreased to 13% in February.

This series of economic policies, added to an annual inflation that reached 276% until February, have considerably eroded the purchasing power of the Argentine population, and has especially affected the retired sectors.

The objective of the president, who has training in economics, is to achieve a balanced fiscal balance for this year, a goal that even exceeds the expectations of the International Monetary Fund (IMF), with which the country maintains a loan agreement of 44,000 million of dollars.

During the first 100 days of his mandate, Milei managed to strengthen the Central Bank’s weakened reserves, and has achieved financial surpluses in the months of January and February, a milestone not seen since early 2011.

According to the words of independent economist Marina Dal Poggetto to the AFP agency in a recent television interview, a process of economic reorganization is being observed that is yielding results greater than those initially expected, although questions persist regarding the capacity for governability.