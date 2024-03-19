Japan issued an alert in health services after the increase in detected cases of infections due to group A streptococcus (Streptococcus pyogenes), bacteria that are transmitted through saliva.

What happens if you get a group A strep infection?

It is common for infected people to be unaware that they have these bacteria, as they can cause mild symptoms of infection and less alarming symptoms such as a sore throat.

However, in some cases they have caused more serious clinical conditions such as pneumonia, meningitis, osteoarticular infection, deep abscesses, necrotizing fasciitis and streptococcal toxic shock syndrome, which has registered a mortality rate of 30%, with a higher incidence in people adults.

What is the reason why these infections are contracted?

Despite having issued the alert in Japan, the National Institute of Infectious Diseases of Japan has not resolved the causes why these infections have been increasing within the population.

“There are still many unknown factors regarding the mechanisms behind fulminant, severe and sudden forms of streptococci, and we are not at the stage where we can explain them,” they said.

One of the reasons why experts explain the high rate of infections is given the restrictions put in place during the coronavirus pandemic and the lack of immunity that resulted from it.

How many cases have been detected so far?

Only during the first two months of this year 2024 (January and February) 378 cases were recorded, compared to last year, and 941 people with said infection were detected throughout 2023.

This has become a highly risky fact, since with these figures, it is expected that record numbers of this serious infection will be recorded at the end of the current year.

