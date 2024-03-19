Gas, solidarity agreement between Italy and Germany signed in Berlin

A bilateral intergovernmental solidarity agreement between Italy and Germany on gas was signed today in Berlin by the Minister of the Environment and Energy Security, Gilberto Pichetto Fratin, and his German colleague for Economy and Climate Protection, Robert Habeck. The signature was placed at the German Foreign Ministry on the sidelines of the “Berlin Dialogue on Energy Transition” (Betd). On the basis of the agreement, Italy, through the Mase, and Germany, through the Federal Ministry for Economic Affairs and Climate, undertake to activate, in case of emergency, all necessary measures, market and otherwise, to in order to provide natural gas to the protected customers of the requesting Party, in compliance with the technical safety standards of the gas system of each party. Also on gas, a trilateral Addendum was also signed between Italy, Switzerland and Germany.