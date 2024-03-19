The former Amici dancer reveals on Instagram that she is pregnant for the third time.

Susy Fucillo, face of Canale 5, is a dancer who participated in the Amici program by Maria de Filippi. She was born in Naples in 1989 and is of the sign of Virgo, therefore endowed with great stubbornness and determination.

The woman announced the happy news with photos taken on the beach in the company of her husband and her two beautiful daughters Cristiana and Giordana.

“In these six wonderful years, motherhood has changed me, improved me, opened my eyes to the true meaning of life. A third child will be crazy! It’s true… But it will be a delirium that once experienced you never want to leave.”

Susy admitted that she was surprised by the news and that she remained for a long time looking at the test result together with her two daughters.

The dancer, surprised by the event, declares that she is not ready to face the difficulties of pregnancy and having a newborn at home again. However, she is full of optimism and gratitude for the joy of being a mother again.

The experience of having a child is an all-encompassing event that requires all the energy a person has at his disposal. The late nights, the endless crying, the exhaustion of breastfeeding are the other side of the coin. But a smile from the little one makes us forget every effort. To the post published he added a caption that read:

“And then, when I felt his heartbeat, everything, incredibly, seemed in the right place, you were a desire inside my soul.

Susy participated in the seventh edition of Amici as a dancer, enjoying considerable success. She became a stylist by creating her own brand Bereshift, which received favorable feedback at New York Fascion Week. In recent years she has had two little girls and today she happily announces her third pregnancy appearing serene and full of joy with her daughters, her husband and her beloved little dog.

