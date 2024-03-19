Customs and Border Protection (CBP) has emphasized on its official website the need to fill out an essential form for entry to the United States. If you thought that it was only essential to obtain a visa to be in the North American country, here we will detail the document that you must obtain.

What document does CBP require to enter the United States?

This document is form 6059B, essential for those wishing to enter the United States. According to the regulations of this country, this document is vital, as it collects important data on the objects that visitors bring with them, with the purpose of safeguarding local biodiversity.

Although obtaining a visa is generally the main requirement to enter the country, CBP emphasizes that form 6059B has the same relevance for all visitors. This form requests fundamental data and assists authorities in detecting potential threats to agriculture and native fauna.

Form 6059-B: what other document will be requested in the United States?

Along with Form 6059B, the submission of Form I-94, which is an entry and exit record, will also be requested with the aim of simplifying the admission procedure to the country and ensuring that all relevant regulations are respected.

United States: why is it important to fill out form 6059-B?

It is essential for anyone importing goods into the United States to correctly complete CBP Form 6059B. By doing this accurately, you ensure that you avoid unnecessary delays or additional paperwork when clearing customs.

This form makes it easier for travelers to accurately declare all taxable products. Additionally, it allows customs officials to correctly calculate taxes and fees on imported goods.

By following this guide, you will be able to efficiently fill out CBP Form 6059B before your next visit, allowing you a smooth passage through customs at the border.

Form 6059-B: know the information you must add

For more information, here we detail the instructions you must follow to fill out the form and what information they will ask you for in this document for the Customs Declaration Guide:

Additionally, you should note any items that need to be declared on the back. Gifts must have retail value. CBP officials will make decisions about the service. On the other hand, you are required to file a FinCEN 105 report if you have more than $10,000.

Likewise, entries of controlled substances, obscene articles and toxic substances are generally prohibited.