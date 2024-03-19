The number of intentional homicides in Mexico rose 0.83% year-on-year in February to 2,304, as reported this Tuesday by the Secretariat of Security and Citizen Protection (SSPC), in the midst of the political violence that is plaguing the country towards the elections of the June 2nd.

In the first two months of the year, which includes January and February, Mexico accumulates 4,737 homicides, 3.01% less than the 4,884 in the same period of 2023 and an average of 79 victims per day compared to 81 the previous year. according to data presented by the head of the SSPC, Rosa Icela Rodríguez, at the Government’s morning conference.

Despite the rebound in February, the secretary defended that the trend has remained downward since the beginning of the administration of Andrés Manuel López Obrador, in December 2018.

“As for intentional homicide, here we have a comparison from the historical maximum of (July) 2018 of minus 25%, where intentional homicide in the country has decreased,” he said.

Rodríguez argued that six of the country’s 32 entities account for almost half of the homicides: Guanajuato, State of Mexico, Baja California, Chihuahua, Guerrero and Jalisco, which together accounted for 2,257 of these crimes.

The data is reported in the midst of the wave of violence due to the June 2 elections, with at least 10 candidates or aspirants murdered in the first two months of the year, as documented by the organization Data Cívica.

In February alone, there were 36 murders of political violence, also considering public officials and relatives of politicians, detailed the ‘Vote between bullets’ report.

More federal crimes, fewer femicides

The SSPC data also showed a year-on-year increase of 2.52% in federal crimes in the first two months, when there were 12,710.

Rodríguez announced, for the first two months, a year-on-year increase of 4.1% in financial crimes and 20.4% in tax crimes.

But there were decreases of 14.2% in crimes against health (related to drug trafficking), 7.7% in organized crime crimes and 2% in those committed with firearms and explosives.

“In general, federal crimes have seen significant reductions, and in some cases, such as financial crimes and tax crimes, it is due to the complaints that are made, due to the investigation folders,” said the secretary.

On the other hand, in the first two months of the year there were 94,064 robberies of any type, a year-on-year drop of 4.58 percent.

Regarding femicides, murders of women for reasons of gender, the SSPC registered 117 in the first two months, 23.53% less than the 153 in the same period of the previous year.

“And we continue to intensify actions to prevent, prosecute and punish femicidal violence, with the participation of state and regional peace and security tables, and the participation of women’s institutes in the states,” Rodríguez commented.

These figures are released after it was revealed that homicides in Mexico fell by 4.18% in 2023 to 29,675, the fourth consecutive year of decline after the most violent years in its history, 2019 and 2020, with more than 34,000 victims each. according to the SSPC.

