In the heart of the Pontine plain, the Borgo di Fossanova – Saturday 23 and Sunday 24 March – will host the third edition of ‘Art in dance’, an event of study and entertainment, art and culture, in one of the most fascinating places in Italy. The project was born from an idea by Filippo Venditti and Barbara Tudini: at the center of the initiative, the desire to attract a passionate community of artists, young students and spectators of dance to a center of historic beauty like Fossanova, giving life to an event of cultural enrichment and sharing open to all. On the program at ‘Arte in dance 2024’: internships with internationally renowned teachers and a competition for young talents. A weekend entirely dedicated to terpsichorean art and its thousand facets: as a subject of study, expressive language, an opportunity for discussion, exchange of ideas and emotions.

“Dance is of great interest to our young people and is a reason for growth, commitment and sacrifice, as well as a dream, for many, yet to be realized – underline the curators of the initiative, Barbara Tudini and Filippo Venditti – becoming dancers is not simple and in Italy there are still few opportunities for aspiring professionals: for this reason, we thought of giving life to ‘Art in dance’, as an important opportunity for young students and great artists to meet. A context in which dance schools, dancers, will be able to showcase their talent, in a climate of healthy competition and with the concrete possibility of receiving prizes and scholarships”. Added to the intent of the artistic directors to create a weekend of advanced training was the desire to combine the beauty of Terpsichorean art with the architectural suggestions of Fossanova, a medieval village and Cistercian monastic complex among the most beautiful in Italy, identified by the Lazio Region as an excellence of our historical and artistic heritage. Classic, neoclassical, contemporary, modern, urban: these are the dance styles that will animate the spaces of the Auditorium Infermeria dei Conversi in Fossanova, a bright building dating back to the 13th century, now used as an Auditorium and cultural space for exhibitions and events.

Dance classes (open to students from all over Italy) will be held on Saturday 24 January with masters, choreographers and directors of important professional training organisations. Guests, for the classical technique lessons, were Agnès Lacombes, from the Ballet National de Marseille; for the contemporary, Michele Merola, artistic director of the Mm Contemporary Dance Company and of the professional development project Agora Coaching Project, Nadessja Casavecchia, from the Rotterdam Dance Academy and co-director of Evolution Dance Theater, Francesco Cariello, modern teacher, dancer and choreographer of international fame, and finally for urban fusion – house, Afhin Varjavandi, dancer in the DaCru Dance Company and artistic director of INC InNprogress Colletive.

Adding to the masters are two other excellences in the world of dance: Francesca Bernabini, journalist and dance critic, director of Danzaeffebi; Damiano Mongelli, collaborator in the management of the Rome Opera School. The masters will be part of the Jury of the third edition of the Arte in Danza Competition, scheduled in Fossanova on Sunday 24 January, open to students, dance schools, male and female dancers of all nationalities. A further opportunity for young talents to get noticed by the teachers and directors present in the commission and to receive scholarships for training, improvement and professional internship.

The competition includes four levels: First steps (7/9 years), Students (10/12 years), Juniors (13/16 years), Seniors (17/26 years); three sections: soloists, pas de deux, groups; four categories: classic/neoclassical, contemporary, modern, urban/fusion and contaminations. At ‘Art in dance’, training, competition and in-depth study: an opportunity to learn first-hand the teaching methods of some of the most prestigious professional training centres, to immerse yourself in contemporary creativity and to test yourself on stage.

Parallel to the stage, ‘Art in dance’ offers in its third edition a special event dedicated to the presentation of the book ‘Jia Ruskaja La Dea Danzante’ with the author Gianluca Bocchino in collaboration with the Foundation of the National Academy of Dance of Rome. ‘Art in dance’ will be an opportunity to return to savor the magic of theatre, after difficult years for the entire sector, but also to learn about the different faces of dance in a context of artistic-cultural exchange between teachers and students, protagonists of the stage and audience. “Thanks to some of the greatest exponents of the terpsichorean art, the public will be able to admire dance again and appreciate, at the same time, the beauty of the Priverno and Fossanova area – underline the curators. – An event created to promote the culture of dance and live entertainment, which aims to enrich education and enhance the history of these wonderful places”.