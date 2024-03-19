Fiumicino, March 19, 2024 – The Carabinieri of Fiumicino Airport station reported two travelers, a Spanish citizen and a citizen of the province of Naples, who tried to pass the duty-free ticket counters located at the airport without paying while they were waiting. for eligible flights. The travelers were spotted by security personnel who immediately alerted the police, allowing the stolen goods, consisting of perfumes worth more than 325 euros, to be recovered and returned to the store owners. Both were reported to the Civitavecchia prosecutor’s office on charges of attempted theft.

However, 5 NCC drivers were sanctioned by the carabinieri of the Fiumicino airport station, caught near Arrivals Terminal 3, illegally soliciting clients among transit passengers, outside the stalls, without having the right to do so, for a total amount of about 11,000 euros. .

For the record and for the protection of those under investigation, we would like to remind you that an indictment is not equivalent to a conviction, that evidence is collected in court and that the Italian judicial system still has three levels of sentencing.

