Porsche received the PPE (Premium Platform Electric) award from Volkswagen Group executives and is now followed by Audi. The electric Macan was unveiled as the first car on the new platform. Porsche and Audi developed this together and the platform is now ready to hit the global market. After the Macan, the Audi Q6 and SQ6 e-tron now use the same technology. Previously you saw these models with rich color schemes, now you see what the Q6 and SQ6 e-tron will actually look like.

Like the Macan, this electric car consumes 800 volts and can charge at up to 270 kW. If you do this, after ten minutes of charging you will already be 255 kilometers further than before you stopped charging. The 100 kWh lithium-ion battery can be charged from 10 to 80 percent in 21 minutes. If you fill the battery to the brim with kWh, the Q6 e-tron can drive a maximum of 625 kilometers. The range of the SQ6 e-tron is not yet known, but it will be slightly lower.

Technical specifications of the new Audi Q6 e-tron

In terms of power, Porsche is naturally ahead of Audi. Someone has to be the boss. The electric Q6 has 388 hp, allowing the e-tron to accelerate from 0 to 100 km/h in 5.9 seconds and reach a top speed of 210 km/h. The Audi SQ6 e-tron has 518 hp. and accelerates to 100 km/h from standstill in 4.3 seconds. Its top speed is limited to 230 km/h. For context, the entry-level Macan has 408 hp and the Macan Turbo has 639 hp.

So the Audi is different in that it is less powerful and quicker, but still recovers more energy under braking. According to Audi, the system absorbs power 95 percent of the time. This will restore up to 220 kW. The lamps differ even more from a technical point of view. OLED lighting can be personalized and alert road users ahead and behind you in the event of an accident or breakdown. It is unknown whether this will work for the left as well.

Spacious interior of the electric Q6

The wheelbase of the Audi Q6 and SQ6 e-tron is 2.9 meters, which should be more than enough for five passengers and their luggage. The rear can accommodate 526 liters of suitcases, and with the bench lowered even 1,529 liters. In the front there is 64 liters of space where you can store, for example, small travel bags or a charging cable. In addition, the interior is made of environmentally friendly materials, and the screen extends across the entire width. It actually consists of three parts: an 11.9-inch driver display, a 14.5-inch center screen and a 10.9-inch passenger screen.

In electric Audis you won’t find ChatGPT as a voice assistant like in Volkswagen, but Audi’s own voice assistant. The 20-speaker Bang & Olufsen audio system delivers 830 watts of power at maximum volume, making the voice assistant easy to listen to. The Audi Q6 and SQ6 e-tron will be available to order in the Netherlands this summer. And prices will also be announced soon.