Kathy Kleiner Rubin is a notable survivor, although she is probably not as well known as the man who tried to murder her. Her bravery and strength are highlighted in her story. At the age of 12, she faced a serious illness, lupus, and underwent chemotherapy treatment. Her story is an inspiring testimony of overcoming and resilience.

Having overcome her health challenges, Kathy Kleiner Rubin was enjoying her college life at Florida State University in 1978. However, one night, her world was rocked when a stranger entered the dorm she was living in. . This stranger turned out to be the infamous serial killer Ted Bundy.

In the attack that followed, two of Kathy’s roommates lost their lives, while she and her roommate suffered serious injuries. This incident marked a critical point in Kathy’s life, but her bravery and determination led her to become a symbol of resilience and survival.

After the tragedy, Kathy was determined to move on and live a normal life. In fact, her son didn’t know anything about Bundy’s attack until he was 37, which shows Kathy’s level of determination to protect her family and keep her life as normal as possible. Kathy has shared her incredible story in the book ‘A Light in the Dark: Surviving More than Ted Bundy’, written in collaboration with Emilie Le Beau Lucchesi.

Kathy had a difficult childhood emotionally and physically. Photo: LN

What was Ted Bundy survivor Kathy Kleiner’s childhood like?

From a joyful childhood to facing a mysterious illness, Kathy Kleiner Rubin’s life has been an emotional roller coaster. Born in Miami, Florida, to a Cuban mother and American father, Kathy grew up surrounded by cousins ​​in a welcoming family environment.

After school, Kathy would often come home and lie in bed with a fever. Her worrying health condition led a pediatrician to recommend admitting her to Miami Children’s Hospital. There, Kathy spent three long months as doctors struggled to identify the cause of her illness.

Despite their efforts, they were unable to reach a clear diagnosis. They knew something was affecting her body, but the exact nature of the illness remained elusive. Kathy was facing a medical challenge: lupus, an incurable disease that unleashes the immune system against healthy tissue in the body. At that time, treatment to control symptoms was in an experimental stage. Faced with this situation, her doctor raised the possibility of resorting to chemotherapy, a difficult option, especially for a girl who was only 12 years old.

Kathy kept this a secret even from her son, who at 37 found out everything his mother had been through. Photo: LN

What was Ted Bundy’s attack like?

In her youth, one night, after attending the wedding of some acquaintances, Kathy returned to her dorm with her classmate. At approximately 11:30 pm, they both retired to rest. However, a few hours later, an intruder broke into the lobby, who took advantage of a door with a broken lock and ascended the stairs. With a log found at the entrance, the individual walked through the hallways of the bedrooms.

First, he entered Margaret Bowman’s room, where he hit her with the log, strangled her and then murdered her, Kathy says. Then he went to Lisa Levy’s room, whose door was open. There, with the same object, he attacked her, bit her until she ended her life. “Bite bites are like unique signatures,” Kathy points out, emphasizing the importance of these dental marks for later identification of the perpetrator.

However, the chilling sequence had not come to an end. The attacker crossed the hallway and entered the room where Kathy and her partner were sleeping soundly, without having been alerted by the chaos happening outside. However, the squeak of the door rubbing against the carpet woke Kathy from her sleep. “I was sitting on the bed watching and I don’t know exactly what it was, but I could make out a silhouette, a shadow of someone right next to my bed. As I watched, he raised his arm above his head, holding a log,” she recalls.

Kathy managed to get out to get help despite her injuries. “It felt like daggers and knives in my face, I had to hold my chin.” Her colleagues saw her all bloody and one of them called the emergency number.

What happened in Kathy’s life after all this event?

For Kathy, knowing that Bundy was no longer a threat was a relief. She kept silent about the attacks for years to regain normalcy. She even didn’t reveal to her son that she was a victim of the killer until he was 37, after giving an interview to Rolling Stone that he read.