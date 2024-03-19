In an interview with ‘Corriere della Sera’, Flavio Briatore retraced his experience with the disease. A longer delay in checks would have been problematic.

The entrepreneur, perhaps one of the best known and most named in Italy and from Italy in the world, spoke about the period of the disease and the challenge against it. A routine check, in fact, saved Flavio Briatore’s life. It was only 2006, and the entrepreneur discovered he had a malignant tumor in his left kidney. From there he will begin a tortuous road but one made of constant care and commitment from the first moment.

The timely diagnosis, thanks to the annual checks that Flavio Briatore performed regularly, then allowed for an effective treatment and subsequent complete recovery. It is not often that we can immediately monitor a terrible disease that can grow unpredictably in our body.

ANSA/ALESSANDRO DI MEO

In an interview with ‘Corriere della Sera’, Briatore retraced his experience with the disease. It would only take a little more time than how often he controlled himself, and the battle would be really ugly. Flavio Briatore says:

I had malignant cancer in my left kidney. If I hadn’t had a check-up in six months, I would have had a terrible time!

The entrepreneur confessed that he also experienced a moment of deep reflection. Flavio Briatore, in fact, from his position as a former sports manager, successful entrepreneur with knowledge and business all over the world, enjoyed an undoubtedly prominent position. The entrepreneur talks about the almost invincible sensations he experienced before his illness:

I felt immortal. We feel immortal, but instead we should thank God every morning just because we shave. You think that maybe everything you’ve built is useful up to a certain point. Maybe it’s useless.

Flavio Briatore discovered the disease while he was in the United States, in Indianapolis. The phone call from the clinic with the news of the suspected tumor was a real shock. The entrepreneur recalls how he was shocked by those words, ‘We saw something we don’t like, we are suspicious’.

After surgery at the Quisisana clinic in Rome and a period of rest, Flavio Briatore managed to defeat cancer and today enjoys excellent health. His story is an example of how prevention and early diagnosis are fundamental in the fight against cancer. The message is important to make people understand how monitoring one’s health is not a secondary matter.