Great revelation that Giuseppe Garibaldi decided to make during the last live broadcast of Big Brother

Giuseppe Garibaldi is certainly the icon of this Big Brother. The school assistant has been through a lot, but under no circumstances has he ever given up his unmistakable smile. A few hours ago, however, he decided to reveal a rather spicy anecdote to his roommates: here’s what he said!

Let’s discover together the fleeting relationship that the janitor had with a teacher at the school where he works.

Big Brother: a wonderful surprise for Giuseppe Garibaldi

Last night, during the live broadcast of Big Brother, Giuseppe Garibaldi had a pleasant surprise, an event that also moved the audience in the studio and at home. The highly regarded Calabrian janitor has in fact received a visit from some people who he really cares about.

We are referring to brother Antonio, who decided to go to the house to give Giuseppe some strength. With him also his daughters, namely Garibaldi’s nieces, and his brother’s wife. He then focused on the history of the gieffino and the sacrifices to which he had to undergo throughout his life.

Giuseppe’s brother made him understand that he was truly proud of his journey and informed him that all his fellow villagers were also rooting for him. Seeing the girls really moved the competitor, who described them as the greatest joy of his life.

Giuseppe Garibaldi talks about his relationship with a teacher

During a chat with friends, Giuseppe Garibaldi began to tell anecdotes that we often hear only in the most bizarre films and plots. As we all know, Giuseppe works as a janitor in a school and apparently had a rather spicy flirtation with a teacher from his own institute.

There was some flirting and what happened next was even better. We went on an unexpected picnic and it all started from that. We went looking for mushrooms, we had a lot of fun in nature.

Alfonso Signorini also exclaimed these words from him during the live broadcast, who was curious to learn new details on the issue. The boy said he met her between lessons and jumped at all the opportunities of the moment. And who would have ever expected it!